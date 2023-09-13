Police presence near Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton

DAYTON — Several police officers have been dispatched to Miami Valley Hospital early Wednesday morning.
Dayton Police officers were chasing a person after they fled from a traffic stop, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told News Center 7.
Initial scanner indicated the pursuit began in the area of 4th Street and S Main Street around 2:29 a.m. this morning.
Several Dayton Police cruisers are parked outside Miami Valley Hospital this morning.
