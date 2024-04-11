Law enforcement raid 3 locations after complaints of illegal gambling

AUGLAIZE COUNTY — Law enforcement officers served search warrants at three locations in Auglaize County after complaints about illegal gambling.

News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott watched as police removed machine after machine from the locations.

Michaeleen Leiss has been to Grand Lucky Gambling.

“I did win one jackpot,” Michaeleen Leiss said.

She was trying to get lucky again on Wednesday but was “shocked” when she learned it was temporarily closed after a raid

Law enforcement also raided two other locations nearby: Moon City Gaming and Lucky 7.

