Former superintendent accused of sex crimes allegedly involving student

LOGAN COUNTY — A former superintendent is facing sex-related charges in Logan Couty.

Dennis Fuge, 66, was indicted by a Logan County grand jury on charges of gross sexual imposition and attempted sexual battery, according to our news partners at WLIO.

Fuge retired as superintendent of Spencerville Local School District in Allen County in 2019 and was in education for nearly 40 years.

The Spencerville School District sent a letter to parents, saying the incident involved a Spencerville student and they are fully cooperating with Logan County detectives, according to WLIO.

The district asked parents, students, or staff members who have concerns to contact the detectives handling the case.

We will continue to follow this story.









