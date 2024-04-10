Strip club advertising truck slams into 100-year-old Kettering home; Driver charged with OVI

KETTERING — A driver was charged with OVI after crashing into a home in Kettering on Tuesday.

Around 5 p.m., Kettering police and medics were called to the 1800 block of East Dorothy Lane for reports of a crash involving a structure, according to initial reports, News Center 7 previously reported.

According to a crash report, a Diamonds Cabaret vehicle was heading westbound on E. Dorothy Lane when it crossed over into oncoming traffic, struck a curb, and continued into a home.

Nobody was at home at the time of the crash.

The driver of the truck was suspected of being under the influence of narcotics and was charged with OVI and failure to control after being taken to the hospital for minor injuries, a spokesperson for Kettering police said.

Suspected narcotics were also located inside the truck and they are pending lab results.

According to property records, the home was built in the late 1890s, making it over 100 years old.

