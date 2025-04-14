Law enforcement agencies across the area host parade for child with leukemia

SPRINGBORO — Dozens of law enforcement agencies are coming together to wish a little boy battling cancer a happy birthday in style.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Eli said he wants to be like these officers when he grows up.

Officer Aaron Morgan with Springboro Police Department posted Eli’s story on social media and asked for other law enforcement agencies to help him celebrate turning 6 with a parade.

TRENDING STORIES:

What started with only a few cruisers quickly grew.

Eli is battling leukemia and, due to his compromised immune system, cannot be around large numbers of people, so the parade is coming to him.

The parade kicks off at 6.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group