Last nonstop Avelo flight takes off from Dayton Monday

DAYTON — Avelo Airlines’ last nonstop flight at the Dayton International Airport takes off Monday, Sept. 18.

There is one Avelo flight that will be arriving from Orlando at 8 p.m. tonight.

The plane will then depart from Dayton and head back to Orlando at 8:40 p.m.

News Center 7 previously reported in January that the airline began offering nonstop service flights from the Orlando International Airport to Dayton, and vice versa.

Eight months later, News Center 7 followed up, reporting that the nonstop service would end.

The airline stopped service to Dayton due to rising fuel costs and a low demand for flights.

