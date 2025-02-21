UPDATE: Firefighters fall through floor to basement during fire in Dayton

DAYTON — A large response was called to a house fire in Dayton on Thursday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7′s Malik Patterson is on scene working to learn more. He will have the latest LIVE on News Center 7 at 11:00.

Firefighters were called to the 700 block of North Keowee Street around 6:30 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

Video from the scene shows several engines and medics on the scene of the fire.

More crews were called to the scene after two firefighters fell through two floors to the basement and were trapped under debris, prompting a “Maday,” District Chief Tyler McCoy said.

We will continue to follow this story and update as new information becomes available.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group