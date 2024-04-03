Large police presence reported on eastside of Dayton

DAYTON — A large police presence has been reported in Dayton Tuesday night.

At 8:30 p.m., Dayton police officers were dispatched to a residence on the 600 block of Troy Street for a drug complaint, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor said.

An iWitness 7 said they saw multiple police cruisers in the parking lot of Family Dollar.

Emergency Scanner Traffic indicates crews have blocked access to Troy Street from Warner Avenue and Ray Street.

