Large police presence reported in area neighborhood

By WHIO Staff
FRANKIN TWP. — A large law enforcement presence has been reported in an area neighborhood early Thursday.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a social media post that there is a large law enforcement presence around Knollbrook Drive and Post Rail Lane in Franklin Township.

“A barricaded subject is contained to a residence, and this is an active incident,” said the sheriff’s office.

People living in the area should have received a cellphone notification to stay in their residences, according to the department.

A viewer called our newsroom to report seeing SWAT personnel with several law enforcement officers around 11 p.m. on Wednesday.

We will continue to follow this story.

