‘Heated rhetoric;’ Political science expert details possible impact of Charlie Kirk’s shooting death

DAYTON — Conservative activist Charlie Kirk was shot and killed at an event in Utah on Wednesday.

The shooting occurred at Utah Valley University, which is located in Orem. It’s about 40 miles south of Salt Lake City and about 8 miles north of Provo.

Cedarville University Political Science Professor Dr. Mark Caleb Smith said he was shocked that it happened, but not terribly surprised.

He said it feels like the country is entering a phase where what happened today is unfortunately becoming more common.

“There’s a lot of heated rhetoric on both sides that are using words and concepts like war. And this is the end of the world of this administration wins. And so this kind of heated approach to politics. You know, I fear that it encourages a rash reaction,” Caleb Smith said.

