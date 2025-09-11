DeWine provides update on Ohio National Guard members in DC

OHIO/WASHINGTON, D.C. — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has provided an update on the Ohio National Guard members in Washington, DC.

As previously reported by News Center 7, 150 military police from the Ohio National Guard were sent to the nation’s capital in August.

DeWine announced on Wednesday that he agreed to a request made by the Secretary of the Army through the National Guard Bureau and will have the guard members stay in DC until Nov. 30.

Some of the Ohio National Guard members will be rotated, but Ohio will continue to provide 150 military police for “presence patrols,” DeWine said.

None of these military police members is currently serving as law enforcement officers in the state of Ohio, DeWine added.

The guard members are in DC as part of the Trump administration’s effort to overhaul policing through a federal crackdown on crime and homelessness.

