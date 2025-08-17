Ohio National Guard to send over 100 members to Washington, DC

OHIO/WASHINGTON, D.C. — Some Ohio National Guard members will be deployed across our nation’s capital.

Governor Mike DeWine announced Saturday that 150 military police from the Ohio National Guard will be sent to Washington, D.C. to support the DC National Guard, according to the governor’s spokesperson.

“These Ohio National Guard members will carry out presence patrols and serve as added security,” said DeWine. “None of these military police members are currently serving as law enforcement officers in the state of Ohio.”

The Associated Press reported that Hundreds of West Virginia National Guard will be deployed across Washington, D.C.

This is part of the Trump administration’s effort to overhaul policing in Washington through a federal crackdown on crime and homelessness.

Several protesters came out in opposition to the federal law enforcement and National Guard troops fanning out in our nation’s capital, the AP said.

Ohio National Guard members are expected to arrive in Washington, DC, in the next few days, DeWine’s spokesperson said.

