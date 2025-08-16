Deputies looking for man accused of stealing slushie machine from Costco

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — Can you ID this man?

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post that they are searching for a male suspect accused of entering a Costco and stealing a Ninja Slushy machine.

The incident happened on August 3 at the Costco in Liberty Township.

The suspect entered the store, stole the machine, and exited the store through a fire door, according to the sheriff’s office.

He left the scene in a waiting gray Toyota Highlander driven by a second suspect.

Contact Detective Steele at (513) 759-7347 if you have information about the suspects.

Ninja Slushy machine suspect (L) Photo contributed by Butler County Sheriff's Office (via Facebook) (Michael Steele/Butler County Sheriff's Office (via Facebook))

Suspected vehicle Photo contributed by Butler County Sheriff's Office (via Facebook) (Michael Steele/Butler County Sheriff's Office (via Facebook))

