Deputies looking for man accused of stealing slushie machine from Costco

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — Can you ID this man?
The Butler County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post that they are searching for a male suspect accused of entering a Costco and stealing a Ninja Slushy machine.
The incident happened on August 3 at the Costco in Liberty Township.
The suspect entered the store, stole the machine, and exited the store through a fire door, according to the sheriff’s office.
He left the scene in a waiting gray Toyota Highlander driven by a second suspect.
Contact Detective Steele at (513) 759-7347 if you have information about the suspects.
