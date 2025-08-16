City cancels free concert due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’

TROTWOOD — The City of Trotwood announced the cancellation of the Madison Park Live Free Concert on Saturday due to unforeseen circumstances.

“While this situation was beyond the City’s control, we deeply regret the impact this has on our residents, vendors, sponsors, and all who were looking forward to this community gathering,” the city said in a social media post.

Sunshine Anderson was set to perform at the concert, which was originally scheduled to take place on Saturday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The city said they are already exploring future opportunities to host similar events and will share additional details as they become available.

The Parks and Recreation Department thanked the community, vendors, and partners for their continued support and understanding in light of the cancellation.

