Highway in Montgomery County shut down due to ‘hazard,’ dispatch says

DAYTON — US-35 westbound in Dayton is shut down due to a reported hazard, according to a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor.
Dayton police started closing the westbound lanes of the highway after 11 a.m.
The supervisor said fire crews were initially called to the highway for a hazard, but additional information wasn’t immediately available.
OHGO traffic cameras show cars being directed off the road.
News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.
