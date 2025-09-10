Charlie Kirk killed after shooting at university event; Ohio lawmakers react

OHIO — Government officials are speaking out after political activist Charlie Kirk was shot and killed during an appearance at a Utah college campus.
Kirk, the conservative youth movement founder, was shot at Utah Valley University and has since died, according to the AP.
The gunshot was fired from a campus building around 200 yards from where Kirk was speaking, News Center 7 previously reported.
Several politicians from Ohio have posted their condolences on social media following the shooting.
“Say a prayer for Charlie Kirk, a genuinely good guy and a young father,” United States Vice President JD Vance said on the social media platform X.
U.S. Senators Bernie Moreno (R-OH) and Jon Husted (R-OH) also posted their thoughts on X.
“Pray for Charlie,” Moreno wrote.
“Tina and I are praying for Charlie Kirk and his family,” Husted wrote.
News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.
