Charlie Kirk killed after shooting at university event; Ohio lawmakers react

OHIO — Government officials are speaking out after political activist Charlie Kirk was shot and killed during an appearance at a Utah college campus.

Kirk, the conservative youth movement founder, was shot at Utah Valley University and has since died, according to the AP.

The gunshot was fired from a campus building around 200 yards from where Kirk was speaking, News Center 7 previously reported.

Several politicians from Ohio have posted their condolences on social media following the shooting.

“Say a prayer for Charlie Kirk, a genuinely good guy and a young father,” United States Vice President JD Vance said on the social media platform X.

U.S. Senators Bernie Moreno (R-OH) and Jon Husted (R-OH) also posted their thoughts on X.

“Pray for Charlie,” Moreno wrote.

“Tina and I are praying for Charlie Kirk and his family,” Husted wrote.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

