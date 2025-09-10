Police investigating reported stabbing near truck repair facility

CLAY TOWNSHIP, Montgomery County — Police are investigating a reported stabbing near a truck repair facility in Montgomery County on Wednesday.
The stabbing was reported at 6975 Brookville Salem Road in Clay Township, around 6:15 p.m., a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.
EZ Truck Repair is located at this address.
Police told News Center 7 crews on scene that they couldn’t share information about what happened.
We are working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.
