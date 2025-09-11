Firefighters extinguish kitchen fire at Dayton apartment building

DAYTON — Firefighters extinguished a kitchen fire at a Dayton apartment building on Wednesday night, according to a Dayton Fire Department spokesperson on scene.

The fire was reported in the 400 block of Ryburn Avenue after 10 p.m.

The spokesperson said the fire was caused by cooking, and crews were able to extinguish it quickly.

News Center 7 crews on scene saw several fire crews going in and out of the building, as well as talking to residents.

A neighbor who was trying to help put out the flames sustained a minor burn, but was not hospitalized, the spokesperson said.

The scene cleared just after 11 p.m.

