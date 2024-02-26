Search for Erica Baker continues; Piece of land in Dayton cleared

DAYTON — Crews searching for Erica Baker cleared an area in Dayton on Sunday, according to a social media post from Equusearch Midwest.

Baker disappeared while walking her dog in Kettering 25 years ago, according to previous News Center 7 reports.

Since then, police and nonprofits like Equusearch Midwest have come together to look for Baker.

During Sunday’s search, Equusearch Midwest, Kettering Police Department, Five Rivers Metro Police, Luther Landscaping, and McCabe Property Services joined forces.

On social media, Equusearch Midwest gave a shoutout to the “Missing Erica Baker” podcast for keeping her story alive.

“We cleared a large piece of property to know where Erica isn’t, keep all involved in these searches along with Erica’s family in your prayers,” the post said.

