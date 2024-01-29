Nonprofit, police continue search for Erica Baker 24 years after disappearance

KETTERING — The nonprofit Equusearch Midwest continued its search for a child who went missing 24 years ago.

On Jan. 27, the search and rescue team, along with the Kettering Police Department, cleared an area to search for any signs of Erica Baker.

Photos posted by the nonprofit on social media show heavy machinery digging into the land in the area.

Equusearch said they did not find Baker.

Baker, who was 9 years old at the time, disappeared without a trace outside the Kettering Recreation Center in February 1999 while walking her dog in the cold and rain.

Christian Gabriel served six years in prison after he confessed to driving a van that struck Baker near the intersection of Glengarry Drive and Powhattan in Kettering.

He still refuses to say what he did with Erica, leaving unanswered questions for investigators and family.

“Erica’s family is always in our thoughts and prayers and hope that she will be located soon,” the nonprofit wrote on social media.

