Large cycling convention rolling into Greene County next month

GREENE COUNTY — The nation’s largest gathering of cycling brands is returning to Ohio.

>>TRENDING: Court-appointed engineer fails to show up to inspect historic Troy building

Cycle-Con will take place on September 15 through 17 at the Greene County Fairgrounds in Xenia, Ohio, according to a spokesperson from the event.

This event is for cycling fans to immerse themselves in product demos, seminars, product giveaways and group rides.

Cycle-Con invites all cyclers to attend regardless of experience level and ability.

The event is hosted by WizWheels, and CEO Mark Crews sees it as an opportunity for growth in both the recumbent market and the cycling industry by offering an inclusive vision of cycling.

>>TRENDING: Columbus man gets 30 years to life for deadly New Year’s Day shooting in Springfield

There are various types of bicycles that are growing in popularity, the spokesperson said. Those include recumbent, cargo and electric.

Recumbent bicycles place riders in a reclining position while riding. Cargo bicycles can carry and hold things that need to be transported. Electric bicycles are motorized.

“This convention is no longer just about recumbents and those passionate about them. It represents a group of passionate individuals that embrace inclusion. There is so much to offer at our industry’s fingertips; all it will take is some collaboration to reach and spark inspiration in a much broader audience,” Crews said.

>>TRENDING: Annual Great Darke County Fair kicks off this weekend

Dealers have exclusive access to exhibitors on Friday. The public can attend Saturday, Sept. 16 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or Sunday, Sept. 17 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the spokesperson said.

The event is free, but registration prior to or at showtime is required for entry. Learn more or register on CycleCon’s website.

©2023 Cox Media Group