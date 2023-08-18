Annual Great Darke County Fair kicks off this weekend

GREENVILLE — A regional entertainment staple begins this weekend with the opening of The Great Darke County Fair Friday.

The fair runs from Aug. 18 through Aug. 26, and will provide a week’s worth of food, competitions, racing, entertainment, and more.

>> Cincinnati Wing Week returns to the Greater Cincinnati Area

The fair’s entertainment this year is highlighted by Saturday’s concert headlined by southern rock and country group Whiskey Myers.

Daily pass tickets start at $7 per person and a nine-day pass is available for $25. Tickets for individual events like the Whiskey Myers concert, tractor pulls, and demolition derby are sold separately and can be bought in advance.

>> Students moving this weekend to University of Dayton for fall semester

“The Great Darke County Fair is not only a source of entertainment but also a platform for community engagement. Local businesses and organizations will be highlighted in the community booths, offering valuable insights into the initiatives that shape this area into a vibrant community,” according to a spokesperson for the fair.

Since it was established in 1853, the Fair has celebrated the contributions of 4H and FFA members who exemplify dedication, leadership, and agricultural excellence.

>> Court-appointed engineer fails to show up to inspect historic Troy building

“This is one of the biggest fairs in the area with so much to offer parents and kids alike,” State Representative Jena Powell said in a press release. “I encourage everyone to visit the fair and see the great work the 4-H and FFA students put into their projects!”

More details can be found here.

Darke County Fairground Map Contributed Photo: The Great Darke County Fair





©2023 Cox Media Group