Students moving this weekend to University of Dayton for fall semester

DAYTON — The University of Dayton will welcome students back to campus this weekend for the fall semester.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Construction delays leave some UD students without housing for upcoming school year

First-year students will be allowed to move in starting this morning, UD announced on its website.

Drivers can expect heavy traffic on both Brown and East Stewart Streets throughout the weekend.

Enrollment is expected to be high this year with more than 11,000 undergraduate, graduate, doctor, and law students, a university spokesperson said.

“UD is committed not only to enrolling talented students from all backgrounds but supporting them through their educational careers,” said Jason Reinoehl, vice president for strategic enrollment management. “We expect record graduation rates this year, with more than 70% of our undergraduates earning a degree in four years and 82% within six years, which is well above the national average.

Returning students will be allowed to move in this weekend.

Classes start Monday.

©2023 Cox Media Group