Construction delays leave some UD students without housing for upcoming school year

DAYTON — Just days before the start of the next school year, some University of Dayton students are facing uncertainty about where they’ll be living.

The Flight Apartments lease out several units to University of Dayton students for the 2023/2024 school year. However, those expecting to move in were notified the units may not be finished by the time students get back on campus.

The apartment complex, located at the intersection of Wyoming and Alberta streets, is unaffiliated with the university, and was originally set to begin construction in the spring of 2020. Instead, the complex didn’t break ground until November 2021.

Mary Grace Kaplan, a senior at the University of Dayton was one of many students affected by this delay.

“They sent us an email and they were like we’re happy that you are going to be a resident, but we unfortunately regret to inform you that your apartment will not be ready,” Kaplan said.

The delay could be up to four weeks, but the construction company was attempting to decrease that time, according to the email sent to the residents.

Despite some of the units being completed, there is still active construction happening at the complex. Kaplan told News Center 7′s Taylor Robertson that she decided to break her lease and find a different living situation.

“I ended up getting some legal help to read through my contract and they were able to send them a letter. I didn’t really want to be woken up at six in the morning because of construction workers working on a different part of the building,” Kaplan said.

Residents were offered rooms at the Courtyard by Marriott near UD Arena for up to four weeks. The Marriott is either a seven-minute drive or a 26-minute walk to UD’s campus.

According to the email sent by the apartment complex, the Flight was in the process of purchasing Campus Meal Vouchers for Students who were impacted, as well as offering a discount to their August rent of up to $500.

The Flight property manager declined to comment.

A university spokesperson said in a statement UD is aware of the issue and is prepared to house any students that may need it for the upcoming year.

