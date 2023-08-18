Columbus man gets 30 years to life for deadly New Year’s Day shooting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — A Columbus man now knows how long he’ll be behind bars for a deadly shooting in Springfield earlier this year.

Lawuan Bass, 33, was sentenced to 30 years to life Friday, according to the Clark County Prosecutor’s Office.

Bass was convicted of murder, felonious assault, tampering with evidence, and improper discharge of a firearm at or into a habitation or school safety zone last week. The charges were in connection to the shooting death of Darryl Stamper Jr., 41, that happen this January, on New Year’s Day.

As News Center 7 previously reported, police were called out to the 100 block of South Race Street on reports of a person shot. When they got to the scene, the found Stamper with life-threatening injuries.

Stamper was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center where he died. A female victim sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

Bass and Nefertari A. Alexander, 32, also of Columbus, were both taken into custody after a Clark County Sheriff’s deputy located their car and initiated a traffic stop.

Alexander was facing multiple counts of complicity. Earlier this month, Alexander’s case was dismissed without prejudice, reserving prosecutors the right to re-file charges in the future, according to Clark County Common Pleas Court records.

