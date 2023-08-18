Richmond man sentenced to federal prison for possessing over 1 million child sexual abuse images

RICHMOND, IND. — A Richmond man will spend the next 15 years behind bars following a conviction on federal charges of possessing over a million child sexual abuse images.

David Julien, 65, was sentenced this week after he pleaded guilty to the federal charges, a spokesperson for the Department of Justice said in a media release.

The images were discovered after Richmond firefighters were called to a fire in the kitchen of his home in January 2022, the spokesperson said citing court documents. After extinguishing the fire on the stove firefighters launched an investigation into the cause.

“While inside, a Deputy Fire Chief found notebooks on a dresser that contained pictures of child sexual abuse. Officers with the Richmond Police Department spoke to Julien, who admitted that ‘there will be thousands and thousands and thousands more of those photos,’” the spokesperson said.

During a search of the house, police found eight binders full of printed sexual abuse images as well as a computer and 17 hard drives all containing explicit images and videos, the spokesperson said. Based on the investigation, police found Julien had been obtaining the images since at least 2017 before they were discovered.

“For years this defendant collected over a million depictions of children being subjected to horrific sexual abuses—including rapes of babies and toddlers,” U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, Zachary A. Myers said in the media release.

“He didn’t care about the trauma that was inflicted and perpetuated, so long as he could enjoy the heinous material he craved. Thanks to the Richmond Fire and Police Departments, the U.S. Secret Service, and our federal prosecutors, our children are safer, and this pedophile is behind bars where he belongs.”

As part of his sentence, Julien will be on 5 years of probation following his release from prison and will have to register as a sex offender.

