Large amount of drugs, money found in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — One was arrested after a large amount of drugs and money were found in Dayton.

On Feb. 27, the Montgomery County R.A.N.G.E Task Force searched an address in the 3700 block of Kings Highway in connection to a “long-term drug trafficking investigation,” according to a media release.

Task force detectives found a large amount of crystal methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine, crack cocaine, as well as money and two guns.

One person was arrested and booked at the Montgomery County Jail on possession of drugs charges.

Investigators did not identify the person arrested.

We will continue to follow this story.

