Kitten set on fire returning to Dayton after months of recovery, humane society says

DAYTON — After months of recovery, Joffrey, the kitten who was set on fire in July is returning to Dayton.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Humane Society of Greater Dayton shared the news on their Facebook page, where they have been providing updates on Joffrey’s recovery since he was brought into their care.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

“Boy do we have some fantastic news to kick off this week. After spending months at the Ohio State Veterinary Center - after many surgeries, operations and procedures - Joffrey is coming home to Dayton!” the Humane Society said in their post.

Joffrey was picked up from OSU on Monday. The Humane Society also hinted at some more “wonderful news” coming Tuesday.

This update comes after the Human Society shared that both of Joffrey’s ears were severely damaged by the fire and had to be removed in September. His hearing was not affected by this.

“For now know this little guy has survived some of the most horrific things and has shown his fighting spirit over and over again! We never gave up on Joffrey and neither did any of you! This has been a fantastic day in the making!” the Humane Society said in their post. “This little guy may still have a few challenges ahead of him, but he’s alive and getting a second chance thanks to all of you!!”

We will continue to follow this story.

Joffrey the Kitten Joffrey the Kitten is returning to Dayton! Photos Courtesy of Humane Society of Greater Dayton.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



