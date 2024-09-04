Kitten set on fire loses ears but spirit ‘unbroken’, humane society says

DAYTON — The Humane Society of Greater Dayton has provided an update on a kitten set on fire in July.

News Center 7 previously reported that police were called to a home in Dayton on July 7 for reports of a fight.

Officers learned the people were arguing because someone had set a kitten that was set on fire.

Crews found the kitten near a home on Kenwood Avenue and it appeared to be burnt all over its body. An empty gas can was found on the porch of that home, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

Eric Williams, 21, was arrested on scene.

The kitten, named “Joffrey” by the humane society has received intensive treatment for his burn wounds including specialized care from the Ohio State University Veterinary Center.

In the latest update, the humane society said that his spirit remains “unbroken” and his wounds are on the mend.

“He’s a purring, cuddle-loving machine who thrives on affection from his medical team,” the shelter said in a social media post.

The fire caused severe burns to Joffrey’s ears which were unable to be saved and had to be removed.

Joffrey’s hearing was not affected by this.

The shelter said they hope to have Joffrey back in Dayton in the next couple of weeks.

Williams faces charges of cruelty to companion animals, arson, possessing criminal tools, unlawful possession of dangerous ordinance, and having weapons while under disability.

