Kitten set on fire finds forever home with vet tech after lengthy recovery

DAYTON — The Humane Society of Greater Dayton has provided an exciting update on a kitten who was seriously injured after being set on fire in July.

After months of recovery, a registered veterinary technician adopted Joffrey.

According to the humane society, this vet tech was one of the first to treat Joffrey after police brought him into an emergency facility.

“Moved by his resilience and eager to give him the love he deserved, she filled out an adoption application. She understands the challenges he faces ahead of him, but is determined to provide him with the ongoing care and affection he needs to thrive,” the humane society said.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

As previously reported on News Center 7, Joffrey returned to Dayton on Monday, after weeks of specialized care at the Ohio State University Veterinary Center.

Joffrey’s ears were severely damaged by the fire and had to be removed in September. The humane society said his hearing was not affected.

“As Joffrey embarks on this new chapter of his life with his new family, we are filled with excitement for all the wonderful moments ahead. Thank you, Joffrey, for touching our hearts and showing us all the true meaning of bravery and love,” the humane society said.

