Kitten rescued from busy highway by State Trooper finds forever home

STARK COUNTY — The kitten rescued from a busy highway by an Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper has been adopted.

In August, OSHP Canton Post Trooper Justin Smith rescued an injured kitten of the side of Interstate 77 in Stark County.

In Body cam footage shared on Facebook, Trooper Smith found the injured kitten by the concrete median and picked it up using a safety vest.

The kitten was treated at the Stark County Veterinary Emergency Clinic.

The OSHP shared an update on the kitten on Facebook, stating the kitten had been adopted from the Stark County Humane Society.

The kitten has been named Lola, according to the Facebook post.

