Kiss guitarist Ace Frehley dies

By WHIO Staff
Ace Frehley Ace Frehley at SiriusXM Studio on March 23, 2016 in New York City. (Getty Images)
Guitarist Ace Frehley, a founding member of the rock group Kiss, has died at the age of 74, according to The Associated Press and TMZ.

Frehley, the “Spaceman” of the makeup-clad band, performed with the group from its early days in the 1970s into the early ‘80s, then rejoined them in the early 2000s.

The musician suffered a fall at home in September, and TMZ reported earlier today that he had sustained a brain bleed, which left him on life support.

