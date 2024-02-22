‘Kind of a bummer;’ UD students react to newly passed ‘Nuisance Party’ ordinance

DAYTON — Officers will be cracking down on nuisance parties after Dayton commissioners unanimously voted to pass the nuisance party ordinance.

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:00, the ordinance allows police to charge anyone who does not immediately return to their homes after being told the party needs to be shut down.

David Rivard, a junior at the University of Dayton, was able to admit that last year’s St. Patrick’s Day celebrations on campus grounds got out of hand when students packed Lowes Street. Some flipped a car and threw alcohol bottles at Dayton police.

“Everyone just kind of mobs the streets,” Rivard said.

That’s one of the reasons Dayton police presented the ordinance to city commissioners earlier this month. Rivard said it makes sense that they are trying to calm down the partying, but still thinks it’s a “kind of a bummer” to have the police shut the party down.

Rivard said a friend of his had already been hit with a $200 ticket and had to have a meeting with the university after police shut down their party. His roommate and fellow junior, Cameron Duhler, said these fines are becoming more common around campus as officers are cracking down on this problem.

“Last weekend, my neighbor had a band in their backyard. They literally played two songs and that cops came,” Duhler said. “They had to shut it down.”

News Center 7 previously reported that the university said they are in favor of a measure that could enhance the safety of their students, campus community, and first responders. But Duhler thinks UD students are not the ones to blame for out-of-control partying.

“I think a lot of the problems come from kids who don’t go to school here. They’re not afraid to get in trouble at the school,” he said.

