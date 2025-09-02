‘Kick in the shins;’ Windows damaged at local bookstore twice in 1 month

DAYTON — A manager at a local bookstore said she has had to replace the windows twice this month.

Larkin Vonalt is the manager at Rabbit Hole Books, which is located at 29 West First Street in Dayton.

She said she received a call on Monday morning stating that glass from the window had shattered across the floor inside the store.

Dayton police came out to check out the damage.

Vonalt said she just had two questions when she got the call.

“I said, ‘What happened?’ I also thought, ‘Is that guy still in jail?’” Vonalt said.

That’s because just a few weeks ago, a vandal threw large pieces of asphalt at the store and shattered three windows.

Last week, they still had a temporary fix in place when someone fell into it.

