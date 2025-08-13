Multiple businesses, organizations damaged in Dayton vandalism spree; police make arrest

DAYTON — At least six businesses and organizations in downtown Dayton were damaged in a vandalism spree on Tuesday morning.

News Center 7’s Mike Campbell is speaking with police to gather more information about the vandalism. He’ll have the latest tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

The businesses and organizations impacted were all near the intersection of W. First Street and N. Ludlow Street, police confirmed to News Center 7.

At least three businesses in the Talbott Tower were damaged in the incident. News Center 7 has also learned that Rabbit Hole Books was also a victim of the vandalism.

Dayton Police confirmed to News Center 7 that they made an arrest in the case, but would not immediately confirm that person’s identity.

Online jail records show that Dayton Police arrested 60-year-old Mark Arden at 111 W. First Street on Tuesday morning. The address is that of Teardrops Steakhouse, which was one of the businesses impacted by the vandalism.

Arden was booked on suspicion of vandalism, according to Montgomery County Jail records.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.

