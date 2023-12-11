Kettering teen arrested after making threats to ‘shoot up’ middle school, police say

KETTERING — A Van Buren Middle School student was arrested Friday after he reportedly made threats to commit a school shooting during class.

The 14-year-old student made threats to “shoot up the school” in Orchestra Class while pretending his violin case was a gun and making shooting sounds, according to a spokesperson for the Kettering Police Department.

One of the students immediately went to the office after it happened to report it.

The student was arrested for aggravated menacing and disorderly conduct and booked in the juvenile detention center, the spokesperson said.

Parents and guardians of the involved students were notified about the incident.

