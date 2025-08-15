Kettering native Nancy Cartwright, voice of Bart Simpson, holds local exhibition

KETTERING — Nancy Cartwright, the award-winning voice actor known for voicing Bart Simpson, has returned to her hometown of Kettering to showcase her art at the Rosewood Arts Center.

Cartwright, who grew up in Kettering, is best known for her role as Bart Simpson on the long-running animated series ‘The Simpsons.’

In addition to her voice acting career, she has embraced her passion for visual arts, which she is now sharing with her hometown community.

“I just loved Kettering. I loved growing up here,” Cartwright said.

Cartwright’s visit to Kettering is marked by an exhibition of her artwork at the Rosewood Arts Center, a venue that has benefited from her generosity.

She has contributed to the center, which offers a variety of art classes to the community.

“It came very late in my life, this discovery of me as an artist,” Cartwright shared, discussing her journey into the world of visual arts.

The exhibition features a range of pieces that Cartwright hopes will inspire others, much like she was inspired.

“I hope that they look at the art, and I hope that they get inspired, like the way I got inspired,” she said.

Cartwright’s journey from a student at Fairmont to a successful voice actor and artist is a testament to following one’s dreams.

“Listen to that part inside of you that says you can do something like this. Be different. Be willing to step out,” she advised.

The Nancy Cartwright Exhibition at the Rosewood Arts Center runs through September 13th, offering a unique opportunity for the Kettering community to engage with the work of one of their own.

