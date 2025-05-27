Cancer patients waiting for treatment to resume 1 week after Kettering Health cyberattack

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Kettering Health has announced that it’s starting to use some of its radiation technology for cancer patients again.

The hospital network is still working to get many of its systems back online, one week after it suffered a ransomware cyberattack.

Clayton resident Doris Roberts has been going to Kettering Health’s Cancer Center for chemotherapy.

“I have stage 4 pancreatic cancer, which was diagnosed back at the end of April,” Roberts said.

She started treatment three weeks ago, but got a call the day of the attack last week and was told her second treatment had been canceled.

“I will receive a follow-up call telling me when to come in for my next chemo treatment,” Roberts said.

As of Tuesday afternoon, she has not heard anything about resuming her chemo fight.

