Kettering City Schools announces name of new unified middle school

KETTERING — Kettering City Schools has revealed the name of its new unified middle school for the 2026-27 school year.

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“The results are in!” the district wrote before announcing that the new school would be called Kettering Fairmont Middle School.

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The district said it had over 3,000 students, staff, family, and community members participate in the voting process.

Kettering Fairmont Middle School received over 66 percent of the vote.

Other contenders were Charles F. Kettering Middle School and Virginia Kettering Middle School.

“The name reflects our deep connection to the Kettering community and our shared future as our students will all become Kettering Fairmont Firebirds starting in 6th grade,” the district stated.

As News Center 7 reported in November, the district announced plans to merge all middle school students into Kettering Middle School and demolish Van Buren Middle School.

Superintendent Mindy McCarty-Stewart previously told News Center 7 that it was a “fiscally responsible decision.”

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