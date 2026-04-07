Popular amusement park ride permanently closed ahead of season opening

SANDUSKY — Cedar Point announced that its spinning Monster ride is permanently closed ahead of the 2026 season.

Park spokesperson Tony Clark confirmed that the ride has been removed from the park’s ride lineup, according to our CBS news affiliate, WTOL.

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It has reached the end of its serviceable life as replacement parts are challenging to locate," said Clark.

Clark said that Monster will not be relocated, and as of now, they have no plans for the site.

The ride first opened at Cedar Point in 1970 and was given a facelift as part of the Gemini Midway overhaul in 2014.

The Monster’s ride experience is described as a six-tentacle ride with four pods that spin riders from the base while also tilting the pods sideways.

Cedar Point opens for the 2026 season on Saturday, May 9.

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