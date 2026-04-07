‘A truly amazing human being;’ Schmidt’s Sausage Haus family member killed in Easter fire

UPPER ARLINGTON — A member of a popular sausage brand died in a house fire in Upper Arlington on Easter morning.

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News Center 7 previously reported that firefighters were called to a home in the 3800 block of Chevington Road, near Fishinger Road, around 4:30 a.m.

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When crews searched the home, they found a man on the first floor. He was pronounced dead.

That man was identified as Matt Schmidt, fifth-generation Schmidt family member and Brand Ambassador for Schmidt’s Sausage Haus — a long-running German restaurant in Columbus, according to our news partner, WBNS.

Schmidt was sleeping in a four-season room in the back of the home, where the fire started.

The fire is being investigated as an accident.

Matt’s wife and three daughters made it out of the home safely when it caught on fire.

Carla Epler, the chief operating officer for Schmidt’s, has worked for the family for 39 years and watched Matt grow up.

“He was passionate about Schmidt’s, being a Schmidt. He was so proud of his family and all that Schmidt’s means to the community. He was the best girl dad you could ever imagine,” she said.

Epler said learning of his passing was unreal. Matt was the face of Schmidt’s.

“He just was a truly amazing human being, he was involved with Charity Newsies, he had a heart bigger than all of Ohio, I think, very polite, he honored his mother, he was a really genuinely good guy,” Epler said. “I hope he is having a beer and ‘prosting’ with everyone else and his grandfather.”

The restaurant released a statement on social media.

“His magnetic personality, kindness, and service to all he met, both personally and professionally, made him the face of Schmidt’s. He was the best of us and lived out our values of family, hospitality, and service every day of his life.”

An online fundraiser for the family has so far raised over $160,000 as of Monday evening.

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