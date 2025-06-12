‘Keep the windows up;’ Cicada blamed for rollover crash

BLUE ASH — Police said a pesky cicada resulted in a crash.
“We’re all well aware that these pesky cicadas don’t respect personal space, including while driving,” Blue Ash Police Department wrote on social media.
The post included a photo of a car on its side with serious damage.
Police said no one was hurt in the crash.
“It may be a good idea to keep the windows up for the next several weeks. As you can see, a cicada attack can be dangerous,” The post continues.
Police added that the suspect fled the scene.
