Juvenile accused of reporting hoax shooting at Troy High School

TROY, Miami County — A juvenile girl allegedly reported a hoax school shooting Saturday, according to Troy Police Department Detective Captain Dominic Burnside.
Just after 6 p.m. on March 30, Troy police officers were dispatched to Troy High School for reports of an alleged shooting.
The Miami County Communications Center received a text to 911 reporting a shooting that allegedly occurred at the school, Burnside said.
Multiple officers quickly responded to the school but figured out the situation was a hoax.
Through an immediate investigation, officers identified a juvenile girl as the person responsible.
Inducing panic and making false alarm charges have been filed with Miami County Juvenile Court.
