‘Just shocking;’ Mother facing charges after ‘basically’ waterboarding son, prosecutor says

DAYTON — A woman is now facing charges after prosecutors say she “basically” waterboarded her son.

Alyssa Stanko is now facing child endangering and abuse charges after what she allegedly did to her biological son earlier this year.

Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. told News Center 7 that police obtained a video they say showed her spraying her own son down with a garden hose fitted with a high-pressure sprayer in late May.

“And she is basically borderline waterboarding her 4-year-old son,” Heck said.

He called the video gut-wrenching. Stanko’s son, who Heck said is high-risk and has special needs, could be seen screaming and crying during the incident. Heck said what makes it even more heartbreaking is the reason they believe she did it.

“It’s just shocking. It’s just amazing when you see it, the defendant, his mother, is yelling and cursing at him and all because he had an accident in his pants,” Heck said.

Police and children’s services only learned of this incident because someone spotted and reported it. The anonymous call launched the investigation.

The child is now in protective custody.

“It’s so important that we protect all children in our community,” Heck said.

Stanko is expected to appear for an arraignment on these charges in juvenile court sometime next week.

