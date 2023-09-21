State troopers on scene of crash on NB I-75 past I-70; All lanes closed

MIAMI/MONTGOMERY COUNTY — UPDATE @7:00 a.m.
All lanes are closed on Northbound Interstate 75 due to a crash at the Miami/Montgomery County line early Thursday morning.
>>Child hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in Montgomery County
Two vehicles and a semi were involved and there are injuries with this crash, Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatchers told News Center 7.
All lanes are closed and traffic is being diverted from NB I-75 to U.S. 40 in Vandalia.
If you are looking to avoid the backup, you can exit off NB I-75 at U.S. 40, take County Road 25A, and get access to NB I-75 from State Route 571.
You can also take Eastbound Interstate 70 and take State Route 235 to State Route 571 and get access to NB I-75 from there.
We are working to learn the conditions of the people injured.
News Center 7 has a crew heading to the scene and will continue to provide updates on this developing story.
-INITIAL STORY-
Troopers are on the scene of an injury crash on Northbound Interstate 75 at the Miami/Montgomery County early Thursday morning.
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched just before 6:10 a.m. on initial reports of a crash on NB I-75 between Tipp City and Vandalia, dispatchers told News Center 7.
All lanes are closed on NB I-75 past Northwoods Boulevard.
If you are looking to avoid the backup, you can exit off NB I-75 at U.S. 40, take County Road 25A, and get access to NB I-75 from State Route 571.
The Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating this crash and several medics are on the scene.
