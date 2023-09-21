Child hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in Montgomery County

JEFFERSON TWP. — A child is hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle early Thursday morning.

>>1 dead after motorcycle crash in Butler Township

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies and medics were dispatched just before 1:20 a.m. to Germantown Pike and State Route 4 on initial reports of a pedestrian strike, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told News Center 7.

Medics transported a 12-year-old child to Dayton Children’s with unknown injuries.

The crash is being investigated as a hit-and-run, according to dispatchers.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

©2023 Cox Media Group