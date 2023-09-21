Attorney for driver involved in deadly bus crash asks for case to be moved out of Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — The attorney for the driver of a minivan involved in a deadly school bus crash in Clark County is looking to have his case moved out of the county.

An attorney for Hermanio Joseph, 35, of Springfield, filed a motion to change venue Thursday, according to Clark County Common Pleas Court Records.

>> PHOTOS: Student killed in school bus crash in Clark County

The request was made “in order to ensure [Joseph] receives a fair trial before a jury untainted by pre-trial publicity,” court records stated. His attorney argued that the “ongoing pre-trial publicity and media saturation” would make it “impossible to seat an impartial jury” in Clark County.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Joseph was charged with vehicular homicide and involuntary manslaughter on Aug. 29. The charges are in connection to the deadly crash involving a van and a Northwestern Local Schools bus on Aug. 22.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said Joseph was driving a Honda Odyssey that crossed left of center on state Route 41 (Troy Road), near Lawrenceville Road, and hit the bus.

The bus, driven by 68-year-old Alfred Gene Collier, also of Springfield, then traveled off the right side of the roadway, down an embankment, and overturned.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Judge raises bond for driver accused in deadly Clark Co. bus crash

Aiden Clark, 11, was killed in the crash.

As many as 26 other children on the bus suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to area hospitals. One of them suffered serious, life-threatening injuries and was taken to Children’s Hospital in Dayton. Collier suffered minor injuries but was not taken to a hospital.

A judge still has to issue a ruling on the motion to change the venue. Typically, a decision on this kind of motion would not be made until jury selection begins.

We’ll provide updates when the ruling is made.

© 2023 Cox Media Group