Judge raises bond for driver accused in deadly Clark Co. bus crash

SPRINGFIELD — The driver of a minivan involved in the deadly school bus crash in Clark County last week appeared in court Friday morning.

Hermanio Joseph, 35, appeared in Clark County Common Pleas Court for his arraignment this morning. News Center 7 was there as Joseph’s bond was raised from $100,000 to $150,000.

Joseph was formally charged this week with vehicular homicide and involuntary manslaughter in connection to the deadly Aug. 22 crash.

Troopers identified Joseph as the driver of the Honda Odyssey that crossed left of center on state Route 41 (Troy Road), near Lawrenceville Road about 8:16 a.m. on Aug. 22, and into the path of a Northwestern Local School District bus.

The bus, driven by 68-year-old Alfred Collier, also of Springfield, traveled off the right side of the roadway, down an embankment, and overturned.

Aiden Clark, 11, was killed in the crash.

As many as 26 other children on the bus suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to area hospitals. One of them suffered serious, life-threatening injuries and was taken to Children’s Hospital in Dayton. Collier suffered minor injuries but was not taken to a hospital.

Joseph and his passenger, Roberto Mompremier, 37, also of Springfield, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Both were taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center, the patrol said.

Joseph was identified by his Ohio Identification Card and at the crash also produced a license from Mexico that was determined to not be valid because of his immigration status, according to the criminal complaint filed in Municipal Court records News Center 7 obtained.

We’re working to learn when Joseph will appear in court next.

