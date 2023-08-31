‘Words cannot describe the heartache;’ Family of boy killed in Clark Co. bus crash issues statement

CLARK COUNTY — The family of the 11-year-old boy killed in the school bus crash in Clark County earlier this month is thanking the community for their support.

Nathan and Danielle Clark and family released a statement Thursday, three days after laying their son, Aiden, to rest.

“We are grateful for the thoughts and prayers directed to our family in this very difficult time. The show of support over the last several days — especially from those who knew our son — has been especially heartwarming. Words cannot describe the heartache and emptiness that we feel knowing he is no longer with us. The past days have been extremely difficult for our family,” the family’s statement read.

In their statement, the Clark family also asked for privacy.

“We ask everyone — including media, friends and others — to respect our privacy and provide us time to grieve our loss. We appreciate your cooperation while we cope with this tragedy in the coming days and weeks. Thank you for your understanding and for the care and love you have shown and continue to show to our family,” the statement concluded.

Aiden died Aug. 22 after the Northwestern Local Schools bus he was riding on was hit by a minivan on State Route 41 (Troy Road), near Lawrenceville Road. The collision caused the bus to go off the right side of the road and overturn in an embankment. It was the first day of school for the district.

As many as 26 other children on the bus were injured. While most were non-life-threatening injuries, one student sustained serious, life-threatening injuries. The bus driver, as well as the driver and passenger of the minivan, were also injured.

The minivan’s driver, 35-year-old Hermanio Joseph, has since been charged with vehicular homicide and involuntary manslaughter in connection to the crash.

A representative for the family said a local account has been established for those interested in making a contribution to the family. Checks can be made out to Fidelity FBO – Nathan and Danielle Clark and mailed to P.O. Box 37, North Hampton, OH, 45349.

