UPDATE: Suspect accused of stealing ATV from elementary school identified

By WHIO Staff

Theft suspect (Dayton Police Department)

DAYTON — UPDATE: 12 p.m.

The suspect has been identified, according to Dayton police.

INITIAL REPORT:

The Dayton Police Department is asking for help identifying a theft suspect.

According to the police department, the suspect stole an ATV at the World of Wonder Elementary School on May 5 after 2:30 p.m.

Anyone who has any information about the suspect can call (937) 333-COPS (2677) or (937) 333-7424 for the detective.



