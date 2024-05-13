UPDATE: Suspect accused of stealing ATV from elementary school identified

DAYTON — UPDATE: 12 p.m.

The suspect has been identified, according to Dayton police.

INITIAL REPORT:

The Dayton Police Department is asking for help identifying a theft suspect.

According to the police department, the suspect stole an ATV at the World of Wonder Elementary School on May 5 after 2:30 p.m.

>> Several area police agencies pay tribute to Ohio officer shot, killed

Anyone who has any information about the suspect can call (937) 333-COPS (2677) or (937) 333-7424 for the detective.

DPD is asking for help in identifying this suspect. This person stole an ATV at the World of Wonder Elementary School on May 5th after 2:30pm.



Please call (937) 333-COPS (2677) or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-STOP (7867) if you have any information about the suspect. pic.twitter.com/bOfX4JacYN — Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) May 13, 2024









©2024 Cox Media Group